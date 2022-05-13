EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-$4.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.90.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.54%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EPR Properties by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

