EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems posted sales of $881.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.08.

EPAM stock traded up $24.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.25. 577,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.