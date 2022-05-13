EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

