EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) to post $4.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45. EOG Resources reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $16.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $19.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.36 to $19.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,048,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,624. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

