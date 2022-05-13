Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.30% of Envista worth $239,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 21.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Envista by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Envista by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Envista by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NVST stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,773 shares of company stock worth $7,564,998. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

