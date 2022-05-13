Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE:ENV traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.08. 25,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -227.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envestnet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.