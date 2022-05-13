Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,024. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.85 and a beta of 1.07. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

