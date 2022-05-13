Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Envela has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.12.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 42.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379. Corporate insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

