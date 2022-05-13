Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.78. 9,649,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,052,788. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

