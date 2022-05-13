Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,134.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.
ENTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 68,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,023. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.64. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
About Entera Bio (Get Rating)
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.