Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESVIF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.53.

ESVIF stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

