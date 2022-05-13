ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.68) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ETR:ENI opened at €13.36 ($14.07) on Monday. ENI has a twelve month low of €9.38 ($9.88) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($15.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

