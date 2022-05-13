Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

NETI traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,071. Eneti has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $247.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eneti will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eneti by 3,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 510,932 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eneti by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 238,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eneti by 619.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 253,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

