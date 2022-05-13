Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 141,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,928. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFOI. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

