Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Barclays

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.07.

ENDP stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

