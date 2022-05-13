Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.05.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.52. 387,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,334. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$814.10 million and a P/E ratio of 39.61.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total value of C$256,066.20. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$326,093.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,093.04. Insiders sold a total of 130,120 shares of company stock worth $881,388 in the last ninety days.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

