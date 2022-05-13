Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EXK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.60.

EXK stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 275,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,805. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

