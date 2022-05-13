Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.44.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. 236,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 446,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.