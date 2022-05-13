Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP0.48-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP177.0-179.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.98 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.71.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE:DAVA traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.15. 348,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.