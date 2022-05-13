Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. Raymond James set a C$58.50 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.26.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE:ENB opened at C$55.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$59.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.42. The stock has a market cap of C$112.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.25%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Insiders have sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 in the last quarter.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.