Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 117.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

