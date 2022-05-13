Empty Set Dollar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,850.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $2.50 million and $14,850.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00528944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00036820 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,532.68 or 1.98732580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

