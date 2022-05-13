Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,829 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

