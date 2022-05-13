Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EARN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

NYSE:EARN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 193,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.8% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.