Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EARN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
NYSE:EARN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 193,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.92.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.8% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
