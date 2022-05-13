Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EARN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

