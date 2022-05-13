Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

EARN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,232. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -65.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth $3,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth $919,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

