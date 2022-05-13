Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELMUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.42) to €18.60 ($19.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $$59.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

