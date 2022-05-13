Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 18.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $118,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,595. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $191.75 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $277.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.