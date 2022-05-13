Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.39.

NASDAQ:ELEV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at $59,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,341,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

