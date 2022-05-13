Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a C$14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.15.

TSE:EFN opened at C$12.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.59. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

