Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 839,403 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $705,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELDN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,692. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

