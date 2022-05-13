Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.3% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,157 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

