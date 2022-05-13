Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,173 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 301,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.