Electric Vehicle Zone Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.15 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $142,180.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 37% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00536752 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.86 or 2.07493641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

