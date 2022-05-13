Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 1,966.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

