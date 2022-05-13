Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,285. The company has a market capitalization of $180.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.48. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 1,966.97%. On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

