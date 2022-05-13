Einsteinium 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70,218.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $70,218.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00230896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016894 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003081 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,556,330 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

