Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target Raised to €113.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €112.00 ($117.89) to €113.00 ($118.95) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EFGSY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($126.32) to €129.00 ($135.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Eiffage from €118.80 ($125.05) to €125.60 ($132.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.53.

Shares of EFGSY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

