eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 4,000 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $10,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,947.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EFTR stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 13.30 and a quick ratio of 13.30.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,487,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,503,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,493,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,744,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

