Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.38-$2.66 EPS.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 11,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,457. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.