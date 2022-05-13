Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ecopetrol.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

EC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. 958,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,944. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.379 per share. This represents a yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

