Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $15.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

