eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,514 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after buying an additional 131,833 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in eBay by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,833 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in eBay by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. 56,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

