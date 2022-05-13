Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 606.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.64. 539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,856. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

