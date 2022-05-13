Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.32-$7.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.47.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,321. Eaton has a 52 week low of $138.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.55.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

