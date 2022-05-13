Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.32-$7.72 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.02. 76,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,321. Eaton has a 12 month low of $138.69 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.55.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Eaton by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Eaton by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

