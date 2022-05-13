Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.32-$7.72 EPS.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.38. The stock had a trading volume of 78,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,321. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.55. Eaton has a twelve month low of $138.69 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.47.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Eaton by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.