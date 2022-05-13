Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Shares Down 1.6%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.86. Approximately 9,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 698,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 165.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

