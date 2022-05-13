Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.22%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.