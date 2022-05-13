E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EONGY. Citigroup lowered shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.11) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.50 ($13.16) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($11.84) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 87,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. E.On has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $33.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. E.On’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

E.On Company Profile (Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.